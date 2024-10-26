Assam bypolls: 38 candidates file nominations for 5 assembly constituencies

A total of 38 candidates have filed their nomination papers for five assembly constituencies in Assam to be contested for the by-elections.

By-elections for five assembly constituencies in Assam - Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon and Sidli, will be held on November 13.

On the last day of filing nomination papers, a total of 24 candidates filed their nominations for the five assembly constituencies on Friday.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, three candidates filed nominations for Dholai, one filed for Sidli, five filed for Bongaigaon, 12 filed for Samaguri and three candidates filed their nominations for Behali assembly constituency on Friday.

With these nominations, the total number of candidates who have filed nominations is 38.

The ruling BJP has fielded its candidates for three assembly seats - Behali, Samaguri and Dholai, while its ally parties Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are contesting in Bongaigaon and Sidli respectively.

The Congress has fielded its candidates in all five seats.

Tanzil Hussain who is the son of former Assam Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain will contest as the Congress candidate from Samaguri seat whereas Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will contest from Dholai seat.

Additionally, Congress has put up Sanjib Warle from Sidli seat and Brajenjit Sinha from Bongaigaon seat.

The party has pitted former BJP leader Jayanta Borah from Behali's seat in Assam.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) an ally of the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Assam government has named Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury's wife Diptimoyee Choudhury as the party candidate for the Bongaigaon seat for Assam by-election.

Despite opposition from a section of party leaders and workers, the AGP fielded Diptimoyee Choudhury as the party candidate for the seat.

Another BJP ally United People's Party Liberal has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma as its party candidate for the by-election in Sidli seat.

The Bharatiya Janta Party have have named its candidates for Behali, Dholai and Samaguri seats. In Behali, BJP had named Diganta Ghatowar as their party candidate while Diplu Ranjan Sarma will contest from Samaguri and Nihar Ranjan Das from Dholai.