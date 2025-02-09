With Delhi win in the bag, BJP targets major Bihar Assembly victory

After a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is turning its focus towards Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year, likely in October or November. With the success in Delhi adding to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) recent triumphs in Haryana and Maharashtra, the stakes are high as the party aims to carry this momentum into the upcoming Bihar elections.

The Delhi victory has given the NDA a significant boost, with political discussions already gaining pace in Bihar. The NDA has set an ambitious goal of winning 225 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. With the alliance’s leadership now firmly under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA is rallying to showcase unity and strength ahead of the elections. Rajeev Ranjan, JD(U) national spokesperson, stressed that the victory in Delhi sends a message of the NDA's robust unity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "The NDA is on track to win 225 seats," he added.

In the lead-up to the elections, party leaders are striving to ensure cohesion among the alliance members. Joint meetings are being organised in each district, where state presidents of the NDA visit together to drive home the message of unity and determination. Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state president, highlighted the importance of maintaining solidarity at every organisational level, urging party workers to present a united front to counter the opposition's family-oriented political forces.

Bihar polls 2025: RJD’s challenge

However, the BJP-led NDA faces formidable opposition in the form of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is seeking to disrupt the BJP's dominance. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD, has made a series of promises, including Rs 2,500 per month to women head of households under the 'Maai Bahin Maan Yojana' and 200 units of free electricity, echoing AAP's successful Delhi model. Other key proposals include pensions for vulnerable groups and job creation for the youth, along with measures to curb migration.

Despite RJD's aggressive campaigning, the NDA remains confident. Senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad expressed optimism, stating that the NDA would retain power in Bihar, citing the coalition's long-standing record of effective governance since 2005. Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi also weighed in, drawing parallels between Delhi's outcome and Bihar’s future, saying, “Dilli toh jhanki hai, Bihar abhi baaki hai... Jai NDA.”

Also Read

BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, are keen to build on their recent successes. Prasad declared that after victories in Haryana and Delhi, Bihar is next in line for a BJP win, positioning the party as the undisputed force for change. He accused the opposition of spreading lies and praised Prime Minister Modi's governance for winning the hearts of voters.

Bihar polls 2025: Impact of Budget announcements

As the Bihar election campaign heats up, the state’s development agenda is also taking centre stage. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget announcement earlier this year included several initiatives aimed at boosting Bihar’s infrastructure and economy. These include the establishment of a new Makhana Board, a greenfield airport, and financial support for key regional projects like the Western Koshi Canal. Additionally, Sitharaman revealed plans for expanding IIT Patna and setting up a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar — moves that are expected to resonate with voters.

The NDA’s supporters are hopeful that these measures, alongside the Delhi victory, will further solidify the coalition's position in the state. As the campaign intensifies, the NDA is aiming to capitalise on the perceived success of Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the substantial budgetary support for Bihar.

The road ahead: Will the NDA secure Bihar?

With the elections in Bihar fast approaching, the BJP and its allies in the NDA are working hard to build on their recent successes. The party is keen to harness the momentum generated by its Delhi win and previous victories to ensure another triumph in Bihar.

The results of the 2025 elections will be crucial for both the NDA's standing in Bihar and the broader political landscape ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Whether the alliance can translate its current strength into a commanding win in Bihar remains to be seen, but the stakes couldn’t be higher as the party seeks to strengthen its hold on one of India's most politically significant states.