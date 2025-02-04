Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: Cops register case against Ramesh Bidhuri's son over poll code violation

Delhi Assembly elections LIVE updates: Catch all the major news developments related to the Delhi elections here

BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo:ANI)
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
The national capital is gearing up for the highly awaited Assembly Elections 2025.  Voting is scheduled for February 5 across all 70 constituencies, followed by vote counting on February 8. A three-way political battle is intensifying between the currently governing AAP and challengers BJP and Congress, with 15 million voters eligible to participate.
 
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X, "In the last ten years, the Modi government has done nothing for the common people except benefiting its billionaire friends. As soon as you people gave them fewer seats in the Lok Sabha, they immediately gave a discount of Rs 12 lakh in the Budget. Once you defeat them soundly in the Delhi elections, you will see that they will halve the GST rates on all goods."
 
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, during her roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Monday, emphasised that votes are earned by winning the hearts of people and not by 'threatening' them. "Votes are earned by winning the hearts of the people, not by threatening them. The people of Delhi will vote for us on our work," Atishi said while expressing confidence that AAP would form the government with a huge margin.
 
Delhi Assembly elections 2025 dates: 
Date of issue of gazette notification: January 10
Last date of nominations: January 17
Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 18
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: January 20
Date of poll: February 5
Date of counting: February 8
Date before which election shall be completed: February 10
 

12:38 PM

Public will give a clear mandate to BJP: Bihar Deputy CM

"Tomorrow, those who do politics of fraud will be defeated. The public is going to give a clear mandate (to BJP),” says Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.

12:24 PM

Delhi Assembly elections: When will polling stations open?

Polling stations will open at 7:00 am and close at 6:30 pm on February 5.

12:01 PM

What's open, what's closed on polling day in Delhi

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on February 5. Government offices and banks will remain closed.  Read here for a detailed story.

11:37 AM

People of Delhi will not choose hooliganism: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

"People of Delhi have two main options, one is the AAP team, which has educated people- Arvind Kejriwal an IITian, ​​Manish Sisodia has a media background... On the other hand, the BJP team has people like Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, and Satish Upadhyay. Will the people of Delhi want to give Delhi in the hands of people like Ramesh Bidhuri or Parvesh Verma? I think the people of Delhi will not choose abuse and hooliganism. They will choose clean and professional people. Delhi will go with the Aam Aadmi Party," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

11:10 AM

'How much will you ruin the electoral process?': Delhi CM Atishi slams CEC Rajiv Kumar

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday slammed the Election Commission after she was charged for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. In a post on X, Atishi said, "The Election Commission is amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji, how much will you ruin the electoral process?"

10:44 AM

Ramesh Bidhuri's son booked for MCC violation

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji Atishi's allegations that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the constituency during the 'silence period, ' Delhi police stated  that a case has been registered against Manish Bidhuri for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

10:38 AM

Delhi Assembly elections: Atishi claims ‘silence period’ violated

Delhi chief minister Atishi, the AAP candidate in the Kalkaji constituency, alleged Manish,  Ramesh Bidhuri's son, was spotted with 3 to 4 outsiders in the area, despite the ban on external interference during this period.

9:43 AM

Delhi Assembly election update: When will exit poll results be announced?

Exit polls will be released after 6.30 pm on February 5, following the Election Commission’s guidelines.
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

