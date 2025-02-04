Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: Cops register case against Ramesh Bidhuri's son over poll code violation

The national capital is gearing up for the highly awaited Assembly Elections 2025. Voting is scheduled for February 5 across all 70 constituencies, followed by vote counting on February 8. A three-way political battle is intensifying between the currently governing AAP and challengers BJP and Congress, with 15 million voters eligible to participate.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X, "In the last ten years, the Modi government has done nothing for the common people except benefiting its billionaire friends. As soon as you people gave them fewer seats in the Lok Sabha, they immediately gave a discount of Rs 12 lakh in the Budget. Once you defeat them soundly in the Delhi elections, you will see that they will halve the GST rates on all goods."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, during her roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Monday, emphasised that votes are earned by winning the hearts of people and not by 'threatening' them. "Votes are earned by winning the hearts of the people, not by threatening them. The people of Delhi will vote for us on our work," Atishi said while expressing confidence that AAP would form the government with a huge margin.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025 dates:

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 10

Last date of nominations: January 17

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 18

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: January 20

Date of poll: February 5

Date of counting: February 8

Date before which election shall be completed: February 10