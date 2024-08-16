Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voting on Oct 1, counting Oct 4

The Election Commission of India announced that Haryana will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on October 1, 2024, on Friday. This election will coincide with the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with the counting of votes for both states scheduled for October 4, 2024.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Election schedule Date of gazette notification: September 5 (Thursday) Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Last date for nominations: September 12 (Thursday) Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13 (Friday) Last date for withdrawal of candidature: September 16 (Monday) Date of polls: October 1 (Tuesday)

Counting of votes: October 4 (Friday)

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Assembly seats

Haryana is divided into 22 districts with a total of 90 Assembly seats. Of these, 73 are general seats and 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). There are no seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voter demographics

The state has a voter base of approximately 20.1 million people, with 10.6 million male voters and 9.5 million female voters. Haryana also has a significant number of young voters, with around 4.1 million individuals aged 20-29.

Additionally, there are about 452,000 first-time voters, 150,000 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 10,321 centenarians, 255 voters above the age of 85, and 459 third-gender voters.

Haryana Assembly election 2019 results

The last Legislative Assembly election in Haryana was held on 21st October 2019, with a voter turnout of 68.20 per cent.

The results, announced on October 24, 2019, led to a hung Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 40 seats, while the Congress secured 31 seats. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) emerged with 10 seats.

Smaller parties, including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party, each won one seat, while independent candidates claimed seven seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) did not win any seats.

Despite the initial indecision, the BJP formed a coalition government with the JJP, and Manohar Lal Khattar continued as Chief Minister.