Assam BJP's poll unit holds meeting to discuss upcoming Assembly byelection

The election committee of the Assam BJP met on Sunday to deliberate on the upcoming bypolls to five assembly constituencies. In a post on X, the BJP Assam Pradesh said the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the saffron party's state chief Bhabesh Kalita and other functionaries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Today, a significant meeting of the election committee of the @BJP4Assam was held at the State Guest House in Koinadhora. In this meeting, discussions were held regarding the upcoming by-election in the state," it said.

The BJP, however, did not make any mention about what transpired at the meeting.

The bypolls will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies, as these seats fell vacant with the representatives winning the Lok Sabha elections.

The elections in these constituencies will be held as per the pre-delimitation status, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Anurag Goel had said earlier.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls were the first voting in the state after the Election Commission carried out the delimitation exercise only for Assam last year, which was strongly criticised by the opposition parties that alleged it was done to help the ruling BJP.