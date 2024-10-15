Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly election dates to be announced today

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to reveal the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections today at 3.30 pm. With the terms of both Assemblies nearing completion, the announcement will mark the beginning of a crucial political battle in these states.

Maharashtra’s 288-seat Assembly will see its term end on November 26, and the election process must be concluded by then. In Jharkhand, the 81-seat Assembly’s term will expire on January 5, 2025. Additionally, the ECI is expected to announce dates for around 50 by-polls, including the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his victory in both Amethi and Wayanad. The Congress has nominated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Political showdowns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

In Maharashtra, a fierce contest is anticipated between the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)—and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA unites the Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP (NCP-SP), and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Major issues like governance and public welfare are expected to dominate the campaign.

In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the INDIA bloc, will face the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA includes the BJP, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United).

Key announcements ahead of polls

The Maharashtra Cabinet recently proposed increasing the income limit for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The government also announced a toll tax exemption for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai, likely aimed at appeasing voters.

The Maharashtra election was initially expected to coincide with those in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Election Commission decided to separate the schedules. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar explained that additional security forces would be required in Jammu and Kashmir, as directed by the Supreme Court, which made it feasible to hold only two elections simultaneously.

With election schedules expected to be announced later today, political parties in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are intensifying preparations for what promises to be a heated contest.