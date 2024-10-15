JMM will face crushing defeat, CM Soren's misrule to end after polls: BJP

Ahead of the Election Commission's announcement regarding the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections today, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo attacked the ruling JMM party citing misrule, corruption, misgovernance in its governance and claimed that JMM will face a crushing defeat and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be the last prince of the Soren dynasty after the polls. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo said, "We are fully prepared as the elections here were due and Assembly's term was ending on January 5, so the elections had to be held before that. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has panicked so much that it officially posted that it is a murder of democracy and they are holding elections before time." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Their reign of misrule, corruption, misgovernance and loot is about to end and BJP is getting immense success. It has become clear that Hemant Soren will prove to be the last prince of the Soren dynasty and JMM will face a crushing defeat," said Deo.

Congress leader Atul Londhe also spoke to ANI about the preparedness of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and said, "The preparations of Maha Vikas Aghadi are almost complete. The seat sharing formula has also been almost finalised. We are fully prepared and the public is also fully prepared. This government is counting its last breaths. The people of Maharashtra are very intelligent, they understand everything."

Exuding confidence of forming the government after the poll results, "We are fully confident that we will form the government. The way the people of Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have given the mandate, the people of Maharashtra are going to give the same kind of mandate, even more than that."

NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh also spoke on the same and said "Maha Vikas Aghadi is completely ready (for the elections). The components of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress, NCP-SCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), along with other parties, are going to contest the elections together. We are well coordinated."

"The people of Maharashtra are angry right now...Farmers are angry because of the inflation...Big industries that could have come to Maharashtra went to other states. It caused a lot of loss to the youth here. We are going to form the government in Maharashtra," said Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, the BJP Central Election Committee meeting will discuss the names of candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls which is to take place on Tuesday evening at the BJP national headquarters here.

PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP election in-charge in the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma and other members of CEC will participate in the meeting.

Before this crucial CEC meet, BJP top leadership had held a Jharkhand core group meeting on October 7 under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence.

Earlier, the Jharkhand BJP unit prepared a list of three candidates from each constituency of Jharkhand.On October 7, at a crucial meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, the state BJP unit finalized on one name out of three, sources told ANI.

A meeting took place at BJP national president JP Nadda's residence where Jharkhand unit leaders were present including Union minister Sanjay Seth, Annapurna Devi, Leader Babu Lal Marandi and other Jharkhand leaders. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh was also present.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The poll body officials have called for a press conference at 3.30 pm in the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi to make the announcement of the schedule for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly's will end on January 5, 2025.