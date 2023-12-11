LIVE: After Chhattisgarh, BJP likely to choose Madhya Pradesh CM today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the Assembly elections in the three states, on December 10 announced Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal leader, as the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh. In the evening, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited Sai to form a government and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the Chief Minister after the BJP submitted a letter formally staking a claim.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister may take place on December 12 or 13 as per the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the BJP leaders are expected to meet in Bhopal to announce the name of new CM of Madhya Pradesh. The meeting is expected to begin at 4pm on Monday and the name of CM may be announced by 7pm.
The party's central observers, comprising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and secretary Asha Lakra, are expected to arrive in Bhopal at 11 am. For Rajasthan, the party has designated Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Panday as the central observers and is yet to announce the name of the new CM.
MP CM decision: BJP's senior leaders to meet at 4PM today for discussion
The BJP on Sunday picked Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal leader, as the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh, ending the suspense over who will helm the state which the saffron party wrested from Congress in recent polls.
Sai (59) was elected as the BJP's legislative party leader at a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs held at the party's state headquarters here in the afternoon, a party functionary said.
Who are the frontrunners for the post of Madhya Pradesh CM?
This time, the BJP contested the assembly polls without projecting Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its chief ministerial face. Chouhan is a four-time CM, having taken oath in 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2020.
Prahlad Patel, an OBC leader like Chouhan, former Union minister and newly-elected Dimani MLA Narendra Tomar, Indore heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are being seen as front-runners for the post.
Since 2003, all three CMs of the BJP in MP - Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Chouhan - have been from the Other Backward Classes.
The population of OBCs in MP is around 48 per cent.
Patel, Tomar, Vijayvargiya, Sharma and Scindia have already met Union Home Minister and BJP's key strategist Amit Shah in New Delhi. They have also called on party president J P Nadda.
BJP's new Madhya Pradesh MLAs to elect leader of legislative party today
The Bharatiya Janata Party's newly-elected MLAs in Madhya Pradesh will meet on Monday to elect the leader of the legislative party. After the November 17 polls, the BJP retained power in MP by winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.
The BJP has not projected a CM face, with the poll campaign relying heavily on the mass appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting of the newly-elected legislators is expected to be held in Bhopal on Monday evening and the chief minister's name may be announced.