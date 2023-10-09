National Conference, Congress alliance sweep LAHDC-Kargil elections

After the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance swept Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections, bagging 22 seats, INC candidate Stanzin Jigmet from the Karsha constituency thanked the people.

The INC candidate expressed gratitude and thanked the people of his constituency for voting for him and said, "This was the fifth campaign. It was a great experience. I will work according to the demands of the people of my constituency."

Speaking to ANI after winning the 5th LAHDC election from the Gund Mangalpur constituency, Independent candidate Syed Ali said, "I think the people chose me because they have faith in me. I will make sure that everything that is mentioned in the manifesto is fulfilled."

Another winning candidate from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon from the Thasgam Thuina constituency told ANI, "I want to give credit to everyone who worked hard during the election campaigns. I am happy that I will be getting a chance to serve the people."

National Conference and Congress alliance on Sunday swept Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil elections, winning 22 out of 26 seats.

The counting took place on Sunday for the first key election in Kargil after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the creation of the Ladakh Union territory.

The new council is scheduled to be in place before October 11.

In the 30-member LAHDC, four members were nominated by the administration while the elections for 26 seats took place on October 4.

The NC bagged 12 seats, its ally Congress got 10 seats while the BJP and Independent candidates won 2 seats each after the results were announced for 26 seats.

Reacting to his party's victory, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, "The national media of course will blank it out, but trends coming in show Congress leading convincingly in the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil with an almost complete wipeout of the BJP. This is a direct impact of Rahul Gandhi continuing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ladakh last month."

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the National Conference and Congress for their "victory" in Kargil and said that "people of Ladakh" have spoken.

"Heartening to see secular parties like NC and Congress register their victory in Kargil. It's the first election post-2019 and people of Ladakh have spoken," Mufti said in a post on 'X' following the results of some seats in the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Election.

The counting of votes started for LAHDC elections amid high-security arrangements on Sunday.

This time, 65 per cent of voters turned up in the Kargil district as per the cumulative figure of 3rd round of voting for the 5th LAHDC elections.

Earlier last month, the Ladakh administration announced a new schedule for elections to the fifth LAHDC in the Kargil region, following a directive by the Supreme Court.