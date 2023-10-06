Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Ahead of announcing the schedule for Assembly polls in five states, the ECI has taken stock of poll preparedness in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
The dates for Assembly elections in five states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram—are expected to be announced between October 8 and 10, according to sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) cited by India Today.

Polling is likely to take place between the second week of November and the first weeks of December, the report added.

While Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Telangana may vote in a single phase, polling in Chhattisgarh is expected to occur in two phases, according to ECI sources.

Political Parties and Their Terms

The term of the legislative assembly in Mizoram expires on December 17 of this year. The Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently governs the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to end on various dates in January next year.

Telangana is ruled by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), while the BJP governs Madhya Pradesh. Congress parties rule both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

ECI Calls Meeting of Observers

Before announcing the schedule for Assembly elections in the five states, the ECI has reviewed poll preparedness in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

To finalise strategies for the smooth conduct of the electoral exercise, the poll body has convened a meeting of its observers today.

The day-long meeting, which includes ECI's police, general, and expenditure observers, aims to streamline strategy to ensure effective implementation of the model code. It also aims to prevent money and muscle power from disrupting a level playing field.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

