Opposition slams EC over special intensive revision of electoral rolls

The Congress, along with its allies such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties, on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Election Commission (EC) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, accusing the poll body of conspiring to deprive 20 per cent of the population of their voting rights, and asked it not to act at the behest of the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the EC should act within the limits set by the Constitution and be a "slave" to democracy and voters, not the BJP. On Wednesday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met the EC over the SIR issue and raised concerns over its timing, alleging that over 20 million voters in the state could be disenfranchised by this mammoth exercise being conducted just ahead of the assembly elections.