Bypolls begin for 5 Assembly seats across 4 states amid tight security

The constituencies where voting is currently underway are Ludhiana West in Punjab, Kaliganj in West Bengal, Nilambur in Kerala, and Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat

People take a selfie while showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Polling is in progress in five Assembly segments spread across Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, and Gujarat, with stringent security measures and comprehensive webcasting set up to ensure smooth conduct and transparency.
 
The by-elections, which began at 7 am on Thursday, will run until the evening, between 6 and 8 pm, depending on the state. Counting of votes is scheduled for June 23. 
The seats where voting is being held are Ludhiana West in Punjab, Kaliganj in West Bengal, Nilambur in Kerala, and Visavadar and Kadi in Gujarat.
 
The by-polls may offer insights into public sentiment, especially in Kerala and West Bengal, as the two states prepare for full-fledged Assembly elections early next year.
 

Punjab: Ludhiana West bypolls

The Ludhiana West constituency was rendered vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Sanjeev Arora, a Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist known for his philanthropic work.
 
Congress has fielded Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a two-time MLA and former minister, who lost the seat to Gogi in 2022. The BJP’s candidate is senior party leader Jiwan Gupta, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has put forward Parupkar Singh Ghuman, a lawyer and former president of the Ludhiana Bar Association.
 
A total of 14 candidates are in the fray. There are 175,469 registered voters, including 85,371 women and 10 voters identifying as third gender. Voting is taking place across 194 booths, all under live surveillance.
 

Gujarat: Triangular fights in Kadi and Visavadar

Two constituencies in Gujarat—Visavadar in Junagadh and Kadi in Mehsana—are going to the polls. 
In Visavadar, the seat fell vacant after former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani joined the BJP. This time, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, while the Congress has named Nitin Ranpariya, and AAP is represented by its former state president, Gopal Italia. The seat is witnessing a rare three-way contest; the BJP has not held it since 2007.
 
Kadi, a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat, became vacant following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki. Rajendra Chavda is contesting on the BJP ticket, with Ramesh Chavda running for the Congress and Jagdish Chavda representing AAP.
 
Polling is being held at 294 booths in each of the two constituencies, with voting hours extended till 8 pm. 
 

Kerala: Nilambur bypolls

Nilambur in Malappuram district is voting after sitting MLA P V Anvar resigned, citing differences with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of targeting him. Anvar is contesting again as an Independent backed by the Trinamool Congress. 
The Left Front has nominated M Swaraj, while the UDF has put up Aryadan Shoukath. The NDA’s candidate is Mohan George. The seat has over 232,000 voters, including 7,787 first-time electors, 373 overseas voters, and 324 service voters. Polling is being held at 263 booths.
 

West Bengal: Kaliganj bypolls

In West Bengal’s Nadia district, the Kaliganj by-poll was necessitated by the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, is contesting on the party’s ticket. The BJP has nominated Ashis Ghosh, while the Congress-Left combine is backing CPI(M)-supported candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh.
 
The campaign has focused on identity politics and the aftermath of recent communal violence in Murshidabad.
 
Polling across all five constituencies is being conducted under tight security, with central forces and state police deployed in full strength. Live webcasting is operational at most booths to facilitate real-time monitoring of the electoral process.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

