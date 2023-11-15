PM's visit aimed at assembly elections in five states: Jharkhand Cong chief

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly doing politics in the name of paying tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Referring to assembly polls in five states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram JPCC alleged that the prime minister wanted to derive political mileage out of the visit.

JPCC president Rajesh Thakur said, "We welcome Prime Minister Modi to the state. The PM visited the birthplace of Birsa Munda. But, the way the stage was saffronised, we can say he (PM) did not come to pay tribute to him, but to derive political mileage for the elections being conducted in five states."



Thakur accused the PM of adopting a double-standard approach for Jharkhand.

"At one hand, he (PM) pays tribute to Birsa Munda, on the other he wants to send the Jharkhand chief minister, who follows the path of Birsa Munda and struggles for Jal-Jungle-Jamin, behind the bars."



Thakur said Modi did not come as the country's prime minister, but as a BJP leader.

"Babulal Marandi, who is still not a member of the BJP in Jharkhand assembly, is given space on stage as Jharkhand BJP president. This makes it clear that Modi has not come in PM's capacity but as a BJP leader. In what capacity was Marandi was given place there, people of Jharkhand are asking," he said.

Thakur sought recognition of Sarna religion code for tribals from the prime minister and demanded the Centre to clear about Rs 1.40 lakh-crore dues.