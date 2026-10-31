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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to contest Assembly polls from Dhuri again

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to contest Assembly polls from Dhuri again

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Bhagwant Mann (Photo:PTI)
Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 1:20 PM IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will seek re-election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency in the upcoming state elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Saturday.

The party has released its first list of 40 candidates for the polls, Mann said.

 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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