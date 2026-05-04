How new faces and new phases define the 5 Assembly election results

The Left Front was in power in West Bengal in 1990 and Kolkata was tense in the aftermath of a police shooting that had killed three people. A bandh was called. Mamata Banerjee was leading a Congress party march in south Kolkata’s Hazra neighbourhood when supporters of the communists met the group head-on, and attacked it with sticks, iron rods and chains.

“I was prepared for it, so when they came for me, I wasn’t nervous,” Banerjee wrote in her memoir Paribartan (‘Change’), published in 2012. “I just stared back at them,” she added. Banerjee was hit on the head with an iron rod by a CPI(M) worker, Lalu Alam. Then she was struck on the head again, and again on her elbow. “My head was bleeding profusely, my saree had turned red, but somehow I did not feel any pain, not right then,” she wrote. She became chief of the Congress’s West Bengal unit soon after.