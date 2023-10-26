Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Revision process of electoral rolls in Jharkhand from Oct 27: Official

Revision process of electoral rolls in Jharkhand from Oct 27: Official

Apart from 1.28 crore male and 1.22 crore female voters, there are 378 third gender voters, the official said

Press Trust of India Ranchi
The total number of polling booths in the state now stands at 29,521, up from 29,464 earlier, he said | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The process of revision of electoral rolls in Jharkhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will commence from October 27, state chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar said on Thursday.

A special drive to include members of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), sex workers and homeless in the electoral rolls will be launched from November 28.

Kumar said as part of the special drive from November 28 to December 3, names of transgenders, PVTGs, sex workers, voters aged over 80 years, specially abled persons, homeless people and those living in shelter homes will be included in the list.

The total number of polling booths in the state now stands at 29,521, up from 29,464 earlier, he said.

Apart from 1.28 crore male and 1.22 crore female voters, there are 378 third gender voters, the official said.

An advance form that can be filled by 6.59 lakh students, who are completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2024, to get included in the electoral rolls has been made available, he said.

"I appeal to the public to come forward and ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voters' list," Kumar said.

Also Read

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

MoSPI kicks off work for CPI base revision after over a decade: Report

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3,000 jobs to streamline business: Report

EC to require 3 mn EVMs, 1.5-yr preparation time for simultaneous polls

T'gana polls: IT dept sets up AIUs in Hyderabad, forms Quick Response Teams

Second committee meet on 'One Nation One Elections' concludes in Delhi

Seizures in poll-bound states see sharp rise since implementation of CoC

Schemes of BJP-led Centre hollow: Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electoral reformsJharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story