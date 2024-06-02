Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Sikkim Assembly results: SKM leads in 29 seats, CM ahead, Chamling trails

Sikkim Assembly results: SKM leads in 29 seats, CM ahead, Chamling trails

Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by around 4,830 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections
he ruling SKM was leading in 27 of the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim, while the SDF was ahead in one constituency. (File Image)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ruling SKM was leading in 29 of the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim, while the SDF was ahead in one constituency, according to initial trends available on the Election Commission of India website on Sunday.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by around 4,830 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while in the Soreng Chakung Assembly constituency Tamang is leading by 2,052 votes over his nearest SDF rival A D Subba.

Former CM and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 546 votes in Namcheybung seat. In the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency Chamling was trailing behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 1,057 votes.

Former India Football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia was trailing behind SKM rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 2,872 votes in the Barfung Assembly seat.

Sikkim BJP unit president Dilli Ram Thapa was trailing behind his SKM rival Kala Rai by 1,543 votes in the Upper Burtuk Assembly constituency.

Also Read

Sikkim Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 9 candidates

Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

Sikkim High Court introduces menstrual leave policy for its female staff

Sikkim Assembly elections: BJP releases second list of nine candidates

SDF releases Sikkim's LS, state polls list; fields Bhaichung Bhutia

Counting of votes begins for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim amid high security

Counting of votes begins for 50 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh

Assembly election result LIVE: BJP crosses halfway mark in Arunachal Pradesh in early trends

Sikkim assembly polls: SKM, SDF candidates awaits ahead of counting on Sun

Exit polls: All eyes on Andhra Pradesh Assembly as BJP eye inroads in South

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Assembly electionsSikkimvotingElection news

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story