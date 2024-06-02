Assembly election result LIVE: BJP crosses halfway mark in Arunachal Pradesh in early trends

From the results of the state assembly elections of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi CM Kejriwal's ending interim bail, catch all the latest news from around the world here
Counting of votes for the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections has begun at 6 AM today. The elections, which took place on April 19, 2024, will see their results starting to be counted from 6 am, with election authorities aiming to complete the process and announce the results for the 32 Assembly constituencies by 2 pm. For Sikkim, the election officials aim to complete the counting process and announce the results for the 32 Assembly constituencies by 2 pm. To secure a majority and form the government in Sikkim, a party needs at least 17 seats. In the 2019 elections, SKM managed to win exactly 17 seats and Prem Singh Tamang became the Chief Minister. For Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has already secured 10 seats uncontested in the 60-member Arunachal state assembly. In the elections held in 2019, BJP had won 41 seats. According to Axis My India exit polls, BJP is likely to win 44-51 seats, Congress can win 1-4 seats, and NPP and others are likely to secure 2-6 seats.
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 6:52 AM IST