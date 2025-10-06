Bihar election dates announced: Polling on Nov 6, 11, result on Nov 14

The current 243-member Bihar Assembly’s term is scheduled to end on November 22.

Of the total electors, 39.2 million are male and 35 million are female. The list also includes 1,725 transgender voters, 0.7 million persons with disabilities, and 0.4 million senior citizens aged above 85 years. For elderly voters, polling stations will be located on the ground floor and equipped with ramps of proper gradient, volunteers, and wheelchair facilities.

For the upcoming elections, Bihar will have 90,172 polling stations. These will be managed by a diverse group of personnel, including 292 persons with disabilities, 38 youths, and 1,044 women.

Major political alliances in Bihar

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), and the opposition coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Indian National Congress.

Other notable parties include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).