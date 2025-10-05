ECI reviews preparedness for Bihar polls, to hold press conference today

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the Election Commision of India is reviewing preparedness in the State and has been meeting with political parties.

On Sunday, the second day of its two-day visit to Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reviewed the preparedness of enforcement agencies for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, held a meeting in Patna today with the heads and nodal officers of various enforcement agencies to assess coordination and readiness for ensuring free, fair, and inducement-free elections in the State.

Yesterday, the CEC Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi held a detailed and comprehensive review in Patna. The Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal and senior officials of the Commission were also present.

According to a statement released by Deputy Director P Pawan, of the ECI, the Commission held a detailed review with Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, DEOs, SSPs, SPs on every aspect of election planning, EVM management, logistics, polling station rationalisation and infrastructure, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness and outreach activities. All DEOs and SPs were instructed to monitor social media for fake news and to respond swiftlywith appropriate legal action, if required. The poll commission had interacted with the representatives of recognized national and state political parties namely Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, National People's Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), Janata Dal (U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and sought their suggestions.

Representatives from political parties urged for elections to be conducted after Chhath, the most important festival in Bihar, to ensure maximum voter participation and suggested holding the polls in minimal phases. JD(U) Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said that their party has urged the ECI to conduct elections in a single phase and just right after Chhath Puja so that people living outside the state can also cast their vote. The previous Assembly elections in Bihar in the year 2020 were held in three phases. The BJP, which is an ally of the JD (U) also said that the elections should be held in one or two phases. The party has urged the Election commission of India to identify 'parda nasheen' (burqa-clad women) who turned up to vote at the polling booths.

Addressing reporters, BJP's Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal said that the BJP has also called for the poll body to carry out marches of paramilitary forces in backward areas to make sure people are at ease. The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Bihar Assembly polls anytime soon. The review follows the publication of the final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections on September 30, marking the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to the ECI, the total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, compared to 7.89 crore as of June 24 this year.