Bihar Assembly election schedule to be announced today, EC presser at 4 pm

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections on Monday (October 6). The poll authority will hold a press conference at 4 pm to announce the dates.

The current 243-member Bihar Assembly’s term is scheduled to end on November 22.

Political parties are urging the EC to hold elections immediately after the Chhath festival, which falls at the end of October. Parties argue that scheduling the polls after Chhath would allow more voters to participate, as many residents working outside the state return home for the festival. This move could help ensure higher turnout across constituencies, news agency PTI reported.