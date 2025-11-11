Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly elections: Phase 2 polling turnout rises to 67.14% till 5 pm

Bihar Assembly elections: Phase 2 polling turnout rises to 67.14% till 5 pm

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, the Election Commission said

Patna: A security official keeps vigil as voters wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.(Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections stood at 67.14 per cent till 5 pm on Tuesday in the second phase of polling, up from 60.18 per cent recorded in the first phase, according to the Election Commission of India.  Bihar exit poll 2025 results Live  The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka. 
While the figures are not final, the data points to a potentially historic voter turnout in the 243-seat Assembly election. The final turnout for the first phase was recorded at 65.08 per cent, the highest ever for Bihar, according to the commission.

What's at stake in Phase 2?

In the second phase of polling, a total of 1,302 candidates contested across 122 Assembly seats, with voting held at 45,399 polling stations, including 40,073 in rural areas. The districts that went to the polls include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, all of which share borders with Nepal.

Bihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

