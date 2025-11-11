Bihar needs result, respect, rise, not hollow rhetoric: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that through the "record voting" in the first phase of Bihar elections, people have given a direct message that they want "result" and not "jumla (hollow rhetoric)".

The RJD leader, in a long X post on the day of the second phase of voting, said, "All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises. People of Bihar can no longer stand these, not even for a second." He claimed that the INDIA bloc has, over the past few years, worked hard to design a development policy for Bihar, which is "inclusive in nature and caters to every class, caste, religion, and community".