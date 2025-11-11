Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Polling begins in 122 constituencies for final phase

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
The final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections today will see 1,302 candidates, including several state ministers, contesting across 122 seats. Around 37 million voters are eligible to cast their votes at 45,399 polling stations, most of them in rural areas. The first phase on November 6 recorded a turnout of 65.08 per cent, which the Election Commission termed a historic high.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the EC for not releasing gender-wise voting data for the first phase, claiming it was previously provided after each round. EC officials responded that the gender ratio is usually shared with the final turnout and noted that about 80 per cent of deployed forces are from Central Armed Police Forces, with the rest drawn proportionately from states.
Key districts voting in this phase include several along the Nepal border, with many seats in the Seemanchal region where Muslims form a significant share of the population. The phase is crucial for both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. The BJP has 57 of its 101 candidates contesting in this round. Parties such as Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha also have key stakes. The Opposition is seeking to consolidate support in Seemanchal, where AIMIM won five seats in 2020 and influenced results in others.
In the last Assembly polls, the BJP won 42 of these 122 seats, followed by RJD (33), JD(U) (20) and Congress (11).
Bihar saw its “highest ever” turnout in the first phase of polling on November 6, with more than 65 per cent voter participation across 121 constituencies. Counting of votes for both phases will take place on November 14.
The second phase features several prominent candidates, including senior JD(U) leader and state cabinet veteran Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who is seeking an eighth consecutive win from Supaul. Similarly, BJP leader and minister Prem Kumar is contesting from Gaya Town, a seat he has held since 1990.
Other ministers in the fray include BJP’s Renu Devi (Bettiah) and Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ (Chhatapur), along with JD(U) leaders Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Sheela Mandal (Phulparas) and Zama Khan (Chainpur).
Voting is underway in 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the assembly elections on Tuesday, amid tight security. Polling, which began at 7 am, will continue till 5 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged voters to turn out in large numbers. Modi appealed especially to first-time voters to “set a new voting record,” while Kumar reminded citizens that voting is “both a right and a responsibility.”
Top constituencies include Bettiah, Katihar, Jhanjharpur, Jamui, and Bhagalpur. The electorate for Phase-II stands at approximately 37 million, with roughly 19.5 million men and 17.4 million women eligible to vote. Over 45,399 polling booths have been set up to streamline the process and maintain order.
The polling will happen from 7 am to 5 pm across 122 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Bihar. The Election Commission has clarified that voters standing in the queue at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes.