Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-tinged songs on social media

Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-tinged songs on social media

Several agencies are ensuring that EC guidelines are strictly enforced in the state, the DGP said

Bihar Election
As polling dates are approaching, social media has become the latest battleground in the state (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police in poll-bound Bihar cautioned people against posting songs with provocative caste overtones on social media and said strict action would be taken against those trying to disrupt peace and violate the model code of conduct' in the state, DGP Vinay Kumar said.

No misuse of social media platforms will be tolerated, he said.

The comment comes after supporters of several political parties are posting songs and short videos to spread "caste-based messages", another officer said.

Police will take strict action against those who post objectionable and double-meaning songs with provocative caste overtones, including those of Bhojpuri, on social media platforms. Such acts are considered attempts to disrupt peace and violations of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound Bihar," the DGP told PTI.

The guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are very clear in this regard, he said.

Several agencies are ensuring that EC guidelines are strictly enforced in the state, the DGP said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

As polling dates are approaching, social media has become the latest battleground in the state.

Across online platforms, supporters of several political parties are posting songs and reels to disseminate "caste-based messages" another police officer said.

They are also "posting provocative, objectionable and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs as part of their campaign", he said.

The cyber cell of the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police has registered 10 FIRs in this regard so far, he said.

"Besides, 53 station diary entries, under relevant sections of the IT Act, have also been made for further action. So far, more than 16 objectionable contents have been taken down and dozens of proposals are in process," the police, the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, the ECI has also issued an advisory on the responsible use and disclosure of synthetically generated information and AI-generated content during elections.

"The use of technology for creating, generating, modifying and altering information and publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth and unwittingly trap political stakeholders into incorrect conclusions," the commission said in a letter to all national and state recognised parties on Friday.

ECI finds it particularly imperative to ensure that transparency and accountability are maintained to preserve electoral integrity and voter trust, the letter read.

The commission had issued guidelines last year on responsible and ethical use of social media platforms, and an advisory in January this year, addressing concerns over the labelling of synthetic and AI-generated content used by political parties for election campaigning.

In view of the increasing threat posed by fake and synthetically generated content capable of manipulating electoral processes, the commission reminded all political parties of their responsibility to ensure compliance with the IT Rules, 2021 and all guidelines and advisories issued by it in this regard, the letter said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CM Nitish promises 10 mn job opportunities for Bihar youth in next 5 yrs

Kesri and Karpoori: Congress, BJP spar over two Bihar icons ahead of polls

PM Narendra Modi enters Bihar election campaign with EBC outreach

Ahead of Bihar polls, ECI warns parties against using AI-generated content

NDA to break electoral records under Nitish: PM sounds poll bugle in Bihar

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025CasteBiharBihar policeBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story