Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Ahead of Bihar polls, ECI warns parties against using AI-generated content

Ahead of Bihar polls, ECI warns parties against using AI-generated content

The Election Commission on Friday asked all political parties to label AI-generated content, disclose creators, and remove misleading material within three hours ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a strong advisory on the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content during elections, cautioning political parties against its misuse to influence voters and warning them that doing so would violate the integrity of the campaigning process.
 
The announcement comes barely a fortnight before the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.
 
The commission noted the misuse of “hyper-realistic synthetically generated information, including depicting political leaders making electorally sensitive messages,” which it said “is contaminating the level playing field in the electoral arena and disrupting fair and equal conditions for all political participants". 
 
The ECI also directed all political parties to use a clear label saying 'AI-Generated', 'Digitally Enhanced', or 'Synthetic Content' for any synthetically-generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used for campaigning. The label must carry at least 10 per cent of the visible display area or initial duration for audio.
 
It added that the content must also disclose the name of the entity responsible for its generation in its metadata or accompanying captions. The Election Commission also said that no content may unlawfully misrepresent a person’s identity, appearance, or voice in a way likely to mislead voters. Any violations detected on official party handles must be removed within three hours, and parties must maintain internal records of all AI-generated campaign material for verification, the ECI added.
 
The electoral body also reminded all political parties to ensure compliance under the Information Technology (IT) rules 2021 while posting any such content.
 
This is not the first time the poll body has issued such directions. It had also released similar advisories for political organisations earlier this month, earlier this year, and last year, in view of the rising number of deepfake cases.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kesri and Karpoori: Congress, BJP's bid to claim Bihar icons ahead of polls

PM Narendra Modi begins Bihar campaign, stresses good governance

NDA to break electoral records under Nitish: PM sounds poll bugle in Bihar

Prashant Kishor backs rebel BJP candidate in Gopalganj ahead of Bihar polls

Voters have decided to form NDA govt with 2/3rd majority: Bihar BJP chief

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaArtificial intelligenceBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story