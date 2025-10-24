PM Modi visits Karpoori Thakur's village, warns Bihar against 'jungle raj'

Reminding Mithilanchal and North Bihar of the horrors of ‘jungle raj’ during the rule of Lalu Prasad and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress combine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that was the most inclusive and most dedicated to sushashan (good governance). Launching his formal election campaign ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, he promised more industrial and policy initiatives in Bihar if the NDA came to power.

Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur’s legacy, appeals to EBCs

Addressing a large gathering in Doodhpura, Samastipur — about which the PM quipped, “I have spent my life in Gujarat, but I would not have been able to get such a large crowd for a public meeting there so soon after Deepawali” — Modi appealed strongly to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), assuring them that only the NDA could secure their interests.

He paid glowing tributes to former chief minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, after visiting his birthplace just outside the town, renamed Karpoorigram, and reminded the crowd that it was the NDA that bestowed the Bharat Ratna on the Jana Nayak (leader of the masses). EBC vote seen as crucial in Bihar polls In public perception, Thakur, born into the nai (barber) community whose life and political career were defined by his advocacy for the marginalised and social justice, is seen as a Socialist more attuned to parties like the RJD. Securing the support of the EBCs, who together constitute nearly 36 per cent of Bihar’s population according to the 2023 caste census, is crucial for the BJP’s success in the Assembly elections. Spread across 112 sub-castes — from Nishads and Mallahs in Mithilanchal and Kosi to Kumhars in urban Patna — they influence around 120 Assembly seats in regions such as Mithila, Magadh, and Seemanchal.

Bihar’s fishery, makhana sectors see transformation In his speech, the PM listed steps the Bihar government under the NDA had taken for the empowerment of the EBCs, such as extending the Kisan Credit Card scheme to those engaged in fisheries. He reminded the audience that, not long ago, Bihar used to buy fish from neighbouring states because fishery was not viable. “Fishery production in Bihar has doubled in the last ten years, and now Bihar is in a position to sell fish to other states,” he said. He cited steps taken to promote makhana, cultivated and produced by the Mallah community, and said his dream was that it should reach every corner of the globe as the go-to health snack. “I presented makhana to a delighted prime minister of Mauritius when he visited India. The makhana producers will benefit from the Makhana Board that we have constituted,” he said.

PM highlights farmer welfare and social schemes The PM listed other measures for small farmers. “They had no recourse to credit. They could not even cross the threshold of banks in times of need. The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi has ensured ₹28,000 crore in the bank accounts of small farmers in Bihar,” he said. “In Samastipur alone, ₹800 crore has reached the accounts of small farmers.” The PM also reminded listeners of all the steps the NDA government had taken for low-income groups — free food, free electricity, toilets, subsidised housing, clean water — but “above all, a sense of self-respect.”

He said the government had extended 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward, EBC, Mahadalit and socially deprived; extended reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for another ten years; given statutory status to the OBC Commission, a demand pending for years; and extended reservations in medicine to EBCs. “And most of all, the New Education Policy enables Hindi speakers to study any subject in their own language. Good governance will lead to prosperity,” he said. Criticism of opposition and call for NDA unity But the Hand and the Lantern — election symbols of the Congress and the RJD — were out to stymie all this, Modi said. “Their leaders are out on bail on charges of embezzling hundreds of crores of public money,” he added.

Asking people to turn on the torchlight on their mobiles, he said: “I can see a sea of lights. In the midst of all this, do you really need a Lantern?” Other states had voted for the NDA and BJP, he said, adding, “Under Nitish Kumar’s stewardship, we will return to power here too.” Infrastructure and law and order among key themes Bihar has already received three times more central funding in the last 11 years than during the tenure of the previous government. The state now has six-lane highways, new railway lines, fast trains, a new airport in Darbhanga, and new power plants. “Our priority is to bring new industry here, and the day is not far when young people will set up a startup in every village,” he said.