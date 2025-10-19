PM Modi to launch Bihar election campaign on Oct 24 with two rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the Bihar assembly polls next week, with as many as four election rallies scheduled by the end of this month, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference here, Jaiswal said Modi will kick off his campaign with a rally in Samastipur on October 24, followed by another election meeting in Begusarai the very same day.
"The PM, who is among the world's tallest leaders, will visit Karpoori Gram, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, in Samastipur district, and pay his tributes to the former Bihar CM before addressing his first rally. His second rally will be in Begusarai in the afternoon," he said.
Jaiswal said the PM will be back in the poll-bound state on October 30, when he will be addressing rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, the town where Saran district is headquartered.
"The PM's rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course," he said.
The assembly elections will be held in two phases, with 121 seats going to polls on November 6 and voting scheduled in the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11.
