Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / PM Modi to launch Bihar election campaign on Oct 24 with two rallies

PM Modi to launch Bihar election campaign on Oct 24 with two rallies

Addressing a press conference here, Jaiswal said Modi will kick off his campaign with a rally in Samastipur on October 24, followed by another election meeting in Begusarai the very same day

Modi, Narendra Modi
The assembly elections will be held in two phases, with 121 seats going to polls on November 6 and voting scheduled in the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the Bihar assembly polls next week, with as many as four election rallies scheduled by the end of this month, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Jaiswal said Modi will kick off his campaign with a rally in Samastipur on October 24, followed by another election meeting in Begusarai the very same day.

"The PM, who is among the world's tallest leaders, will visit Karpoori Gram, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, in Samastipur district, and pay his tributes to the former Bihar CM before addressing his first rally. His second rally will be in Begusarai in the afternoon," he said. 

Jaiswal said the PM will be back in the poll-bound state on October 30, when he will be addressing rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, the town where Saran district is headquartered.

"The PM's rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course," he said.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases, with 121 seats going to polls on November 6 and voting scheduled in the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dynasts dominate Bihar polls: List of parties full of politicians' kin

JMM to contest Bihar polls independently, review alliance in Jharkhand

We will celebrate Diwali on Nov 14 with NDA's win in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Amit Shah questions RJD's govt job promise, cites lack of funds in Bihar

Bihar election 2025: Will voters end the state's decade-long liquor ban?

Topics :Narendra ModiBihar Elections 2025Assembly elections

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story