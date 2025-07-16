Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / CEC Kumar thanks Bihar voters for cleaning up exercise of electoral roll

CEC Kumar thanks Bihar voters for cleaning up exercise of electoral roll

Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a clutch of pleas questioning the intent behind the SIR ahead of the Assembly polls in the state later this year

Gyanesh Kumar
The poll panel underlined that the voters can check the status of their enumeration form either on the ECINet app or on the commission's website. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar thanked the eligible voters of Bihar on Wednesday for their active participation in the "much-needed" cleaning of the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a clutch of pleas questioning the intent behind the SIR ahead of the Assembly polls in the state later this year.

Opposition parties have asserted that the ongoing exercise will disfranchise crores of eligible Indian citizens for the want of citizenship documents. 

ALSO READ: Prashant Kishor calls Bihar voter list revision a 'BJP-led' conspiracy

"I thank all eligible electors of Bihar for actively participating in the much-needed cleaning of the electoral rolls," the CEC told a group of booth-level officers during a training session here.

Separately, the Election Commission said only 6.85 per cent of the 7.9 crore voters are yet to fill the enumeration forms under the SIR.

"As on today, 6,99,92,926 of the existing electors have given their enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1, 2025," it said.

The poll panel underlined that the voters can check the status of their enumeration form either on the ECINet app or on the commission's website. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bihar elections 2025: What's at stake, who's competing, and why it counts

Topics :chief election commissionerElectionsBihar

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

