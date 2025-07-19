Over 4.2 mn Bihar voters not found at listed addresses during revision: EC

The Election Commission on Saturday said nearly 4.2 million Bihar electors were not found at their addresses while over 750,000 were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.
During the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list of the state, 95.92 per cent of the nearly 79 million electors have been covered, with six more days still left for the exercise.
The EC said it is making efforts to reach out to each voter with its booth-level officers and booth-level agents of political parties trying to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the draft electoral roll to be published in August.
With six more days to go for filling up of enumeration forms, the Election Commission said efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining nearly 3.2 million electors are added to the draft roll.
Booth-level officers have already completed over three rounds of the house-to-house visits and have established contact with the electors.
A concerted effort by the entire electoral machinery, along with yet another round of visits by the booth-level officers, has also been started to establish contact with the remaining electors, it said. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
