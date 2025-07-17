With months left for the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that his government will provide free electricity up to 125 units to every household starting August 1.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar said the move will benefit around 16.7 million families. "We have been providing electricity to everyone at affordable rates from the very beginning. Now we have decided that from August 1, 2025, that is, from the July bill itself, all domestic consumers in the state will not have to pay any money for electricity up to 125 units," he said.

The chief minister also said that in the next three years, solar power plants will be installed on rooftops of households or at nearby public places to provide benefits to consumers. This will be done with the consent of all domestic consumers, he said. Also Read | Bihar elections 2025: What's at stake, who's competing, and why it counts "Under the Kutir Jyoti scheme, for extremely poor families, the state government will bear the entire cost of installing solar power plants, and for the rest, the government will provide appropriate support. This means domestic consumers will no longer have to bear any cost for electricity up to 125 units, and at the same time, it is estimated that within the next three years, up to 10,000 megawatts of solar energy will be available in the state," he said.