Tejashwi Yadav overrides Lalu, recalls party tickets distributed by father

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday recalled party symbols distributed by his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.

According to Tejashwi, the opposition INDIA bloc was yet to finalise its seat-sharing formula with the RJD and its allies in the state.

Symbols distributed, then recalled

According to the report, a stampede-like situation was witnessed outside the official residence of Rabri Devi and Lalu Yadav after they returned to Patna from Delhi.

Party workers were called inside to collect the RJD symbols, but Tejashwi, who arrived later, was reportedly upset over the move. Citing sources, PTI said Tejashwi told his father that publicly distributing tickets before the alliance agreement was finalised might upset coalition partners.

ALSO READ | Prashant Kishor takes dig at Tejashwi's govt job promise ahead of polls As a result, the distribution was halted, and those who had received the symbols were asked to return them later that night due to “technical issues". Candidate list and key names A formal announcement of candidates is expected soon, with Tejashwi likely to file his nomination from Raghopur on Wednesday. Among those who initially received symbols were Sunil Singh (Parbatta), who recently quit Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), and Narendra Kumar Singh (Bogo), a former MLA from Matihani. Several sitting legislators, including Bhai Virendra, Chandrashekhar Yadav (Madhepura), and Israil Mansuri (Kanti), were also seen leaving Rabri Devi’s residence waving the party symbol earlier in the day.

RJD’s allies and seat-sharing breakdown RJD’s alliance partners include the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). ALSO READ | Seat-sharing, ticket announcements on Sunday, says Bihar BJP chief According to NDTV, the RJD is likely to contest 135 seats instead of 144, while the Congress may get 61 seats instead of 70. The Left parties are expected to receive 29–31 seats, and VIP around 16 seats. Bihar Assembly elections 2025 The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases — November 6 and November 11 — with vote counting scheduled for November 14.