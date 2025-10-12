Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 08:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Prashant Kishor takes dig at Tejashwi's govt job promise ahead of polls

Prashant Kishor takes dig at Tejashwi's govt job promise ahead of polls

Kishor warned that if voters choose corrupt leaders again, they should be ready to live in bad conditions for the next five years

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing a government job for every household in Bihar, and said that either he is a fool or he is trying to fool everyone.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Prashant Kishor said, "...If we believe him, they (RJD) gave 4-5 lakh jobs in eighteen years. Now he is saying that three crore jobs will be created in the next two years. This means only one thing: either you are a fool or you are trying to fool everyone."

Earlier, on October 9, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav promised that within 20 days of the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, it would pass a law ensuring a government job for every household in Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

 

Tejashwi also mentioned that he provided five lakh government jobs during his 17-month tenure, slamming the government by stating that the people who used to mock his party regarding unemployment are receiving unemployment allowances.

JSP chief Prashant Kishor also said that if he runs for election from Raghopur, the people there have to stand with him. He accused opposition parties of sharing corruption, fighting over who would get more power and money.

Also Read

Pawan Singh

Don't want to contest Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Bihar, aims to emerge as third front

Upendra Kushwaha

NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Filing of nomination papers for first phase of Bihar Assembly polls begins

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for giving flood relief money

"...if I have to contest from Raghopur, the people of Raghopur will have to stand with me. And whatever I've seen and understood today, I'll present it at the party meeting tomorrow. In a day or two, we'll know who's contesting. The people of Bihar are seeing it. This isn't seat-sharing. This is a sharing of corruption, who will loot more, who will become a minister, who will get more contracts, who will get a bigger share of the loot, this is a fight for it," he said.

Kishor warned that if voters choose corrupt leaders again, they should be ready to live in bad conditions for the next five years.

"It will continue for a long time, because they know that once we form our alliance, etc, we will fool the public again. Some will sell themselves out in the name of caste, some will become Hindus or Muslims, some will vote for five kilograms of grain, some for five hundred rupees. However, if this happens, I want to inform the people of Bihar through you: be prepared to live under this system for the next five years. Then don't blame anyone. Then don't say there's a lot of corruption in Bihar because you voted for the corrupt. So, under any circumstances, you must remove those who have committed corruption. If you don't, be prepared to live in this miserable condition," Kishor said.

The Raghopur assembly constituency, situated in Vaishali district of the state, is one of the key assembly constituencies with a rich history, as key leaders like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav have represented the seat.

Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice, while Rabri Devi secured it three times, serving as Chief Minister on both occasions. Tejashwi Yadav has held the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and has served as Deputy CM and Leader of Opposition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Teacher recruitment to begin immediately if voted to power: Tejashwi

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Tejashwi will lose Raghopur like Rahul lost Amethi, claims Prashant Kishor

Dilip Jaiswal

Seat-sharing, ticket announcements on Sunday, says Bihar BJP chief

Harsh Malhotra, Harsh, Malhotra

Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Jungleraj' under RJD rule in Bihar

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

ECI allows 12 alternative IDs for voting, special measure for veiled women

Topics : Prashant Kishor Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon