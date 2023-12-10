Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as new Chhattisgarh CM

Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as new Chhattisgarh CM

Outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday congratulated Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in the state.

Press Trust of India Raipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Sai (59), a prominent tribal face of the BJP, will be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh as he was picked as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in the state during a meeting of the 54 newly elected party MLAs here earlier in the day.

Baghel wrote on X in Hindi, Congratulations and best wishes to Kunkuri MLA and senior BJP leader Shri Vishnu Deo Sai ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I wish that you take forward the journey of justice and progress of Chhattisgarh as the Chief Minister. @vishnudsai.

The BJP scripted a stunning victory, bagging 54 of the 90 assembly seats in the recently concluded polls in the state. The Congress, which had won in 68 constituencies in 2018, was reduced to 35 seats this time. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarhChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh government

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

