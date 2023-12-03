Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by a margin of 4,400 votes

Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Trends for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are coming at a steady pace from the Election Commission of India (ECI), giving a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incumbent Congress. Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The state has 90 Assembly seats.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the trends for 90 seats are out. In a keenly contested battle, the BJP was leading on 53 seats, followed by Congress at 34 at 1:30 pm. A party or coalition needs to win 46 seats to come to power in Chhattisgarh. After the eighth round of counting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by a margin of 4,400 votes. BJP's Lalit Chandrakar was leading in the Durg (rural) seat ahead of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu by more than 5,500 votes. Deputy CM TS Singh Deo was trailing by 1,623 votes against the BJP's Rajesh Agrawal in Ambikapur. 

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Women outnumber men in voting

According to the data by the Chhattisgarh's Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), a total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 7.74 lakh were men. The state has 19.7 million voters, including 9.85 million women and 9.82 million men. On 50 seats, women outnumbered males in voter turnout.

Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

