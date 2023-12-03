Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress leads with 52 seats

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results LIVE: Results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, which most pollsters have predicted will be a tough fight between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, will be declared today by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Tight security arrangements have been made in all counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including the ones affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 68 out of the 90 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress currently hold 71 seats in the House, following by-poll victories. Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Congress party will retain power as it will win more than 75 seats in the Assembly elections this year. Baghel said that there is no possibility of anti-incumbency. He said, "Why would there be? We have worked for five years, during Covid-19 and after. Be it farmers, labourers, tribals, traders or industrialists, we supported everyone during the pandemic... We have schemes for everyone. There is no one who can claim that they lost anything in five years". Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls will be counted today. The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly polls is scheduled for Monday. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes. More than 6,400 voters in Chhattisgarh have decided to avail the Election Commission of India's vote-from-home facility introduced for people above 80 years of age and persons with more than 40 per cent disability in the state assembly elections.