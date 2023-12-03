Chhattisgarh Assembly Results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be declared today by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Chhattisgarh, which went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, has witnessed a heated battle between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The trends for all 90 seats are out, according to TV reports. In a closely fought contest, Congress and BJP were tied at 45 at 10:30 am. A party or coalition needs at least 46 seats to win the state.



Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Women outnumber men in voting



According to the data by the Chhattisgarh’s Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), a total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 7.74 lakh were men. The state has 19.7 million voters, including 9.85 million women and 9.82 million men. In 50 Assemblies, women outnumbered males in voter turnout.



Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.



What happened in previous Chattisgarh Assembly elections?



In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh and the BJP won 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats. Important candidates like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and former CM Raman Singh are in the fray. Elected from Patan, Baghel took oath as the CM of the state on December 17.



Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls will be counted today. The election results come just months before the next Lok Sabha polls.