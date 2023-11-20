Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Women outnumber men in voting in state

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, women voters have outnumbered men in exercising their franchise in the two-phased polls.

The voting in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats were voted on November 17.

According to the data by the Chhattisgarh’s Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), a total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 7.74 lakh were men. The state has 19.7 million voters, including 9.85 million women and 9.82 million men.

In the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 76.47 per cent, while in the second phase, the voter turnout was 75.88 per cent.

In 50 Assemblies, women outnumbered males in voter turnout. These included Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Konta. Of the 20 seats that went for polls in the first phase, women outnumbered men in 16 Assembly constituencies.

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh elections, political parties announced schemes directly targeting women in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced an annual grant of Rs 12,000 to married women, subsidised LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500 for economically disadvantaged families, and a deposit of Rs 1,50,000 on birth of a girl child in BJP-affiliated households. The Congress announced subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to every stratum of society. The party also announced an annual grant of Rs 15,000 for women.

Since the 2018 Assembly elections, 16 million electors have been added to the voter list in five states, namely Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, 8.25 million are women, and 7.23 million are men.