Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Voting for second phase starts

The voting for the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls is being held in 70 of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Polling for the second phase has begun in Chhattisgarh

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
The second phase of polling to its 90-seat Assembly has begun on November 17, spread over 22 districts in the state. A total of 70 seats will go to polls today as part of the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. The timing for polling is from 8 a am to 5 pm, except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm.
The polling in the firs t phase was concluded on November 7, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Key Events

9:37 AM

Congress candidate from Bhilai Nagar, Devendra Yadav, casts his vote

9:34 AM

Congress candidate from Durg Rural, Tamradhwaj Sahu, casts his vote

9:33 AM

State BJP president Arun Sao casts his vote in Bilaspur

9:21 AM

People should vote to exercise their right of franchise, says PM Modi

9:18 AM

Voting begins for second phase of Assembly elections

The voting for the second phase of the Assembly polls in the state began on Friday morining on 70 constituencies. The second phase will see a fight between the the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 
First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

