Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Voting for second phase starts

The second phase of polling to its 90-seat Assembly has begun on November 17, spread over 22 districts in the state. A total of 70 seats will go to polls today as part of the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. The timing for polling is from 8 a am to 5 pm, except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm.
The polling in the firs t phase was concluded on November 7, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.
Congress candidate from Durg Rural, Tamradhwaj Sahu, casts his vote
9:33 AM
State BJP president Arun Sao casts his vote in Bilaspur
9:32 AM
Public will vote for a prosperous and developed Chhattisgarh, says Arun Sao
9:31 AM
State BJP president and candidate from Lormi, Arun Sao, offers prayers in Bilaspur
9:28 AM
Vote for betterment of Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel
9:21 AM
People should vote to exercise their right of franchise, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in the state to turn out in large numbers to exercise their right of franchise in the second phase of polling. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Today is the second and last round of voting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly. I request all the voters to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. Each and every single vote of yours is essential to upholding our democratic traditions and practices.”
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव में आज दूसरे और आखिरी दौर का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करें। आपका हर वोट लोकतंत्र के लिए बहुमूल्य है।
Voting begins for second phase of Assembly elections
The voting for the second phase of the Assembly polls in the state began on Friday morining on 70 constituencies. The second phase will see a fight between the the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).