Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress announces third list of 7 candidates

With this third list of 12 names, the Congress has now announced the names of 90 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh

BS Web Team New Delhi
The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Congress on Sunday announced the third and final list of seven candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The list has names of seven candidates, including Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunth, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali, Rashmi Chandrakar from Mahasamund, Sandeep Sahu from Kasdol, Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North, Ambika Markam from Sihawa, and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtari.

With this third list of 12 names, the Congress has now announced the names of 90 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh. Ambika Soni is the niece of Ram Singh Deo, a six-time MLA in undivided Madhya Pradesh. Kuldeep Juneja is the only Sikh candidate fielded by the Congress in this election.

In the first list of 30 candidates, the Congress had fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan. Senior Congress leader and deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur.

In its second list of 53 candidates, the party fielded Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, from Dharsiwa seat, while Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, has been given a ticket from Durg City.

The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17. 

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

