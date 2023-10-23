Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of 12 candidates on Sunday. Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The fourth list has the names of the following candidates:

-Dev Ganesh Tekam from Samri constituency

-Alexandar from Lundra constituency

-Munna Toppo from Sitapur constituency

-Prakash Toppo from Jashpur

-Gopal Bapudia from Raigarh

-Sobram Singh Saima from Pali-Tanakhar

-Parmeshwar Prashad Pandey from Janjgir Champa

-Neelam Dhruv from Khallari

-Santosh Yadu from Baloda Bazar

-Vijay Gurubaxani from Raipur North

-Parmanand Jangde from Arang

-Bhagirath Manjhi from Bindrawagarh



— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 22, 2023

Earlier this month, the party had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list , while 12 names in its second list and 11 in the third list . With this, the AAP has declared the names of 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.





The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Chhattisgarh. The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17.