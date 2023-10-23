Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared the names of 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal

Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of 12 candidates on Sunday. Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The fourth list has the names of the following candidates:

-Dev Ganesh Tekam from Samri constituency

-Alexandar from Lundra constituency

-Munna Toppo from Sitapur constituency

-Prakash Toppo from Jashpur

-Gopal Bapudia from Raigarh

-Sobram Singh Saima from Pali-Tanakhar

-Parmeshwar Prashad Pandey from Janjgir Champa

-Neelam Dhruv from Khallari

-Santosh Yadu from Baloda Bazar

-Vijay Gurubaxani from Raipur North

-Parmanand Jangde from Arang

-Bhagirath Manjhi from Bindrawagarh
 

Earlier this month, the party had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list, while 12 names in its second list and 11 in the third list. With this, the AAP has declared the names of 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

Earlier, the party had asked the Election Commission to reschedule the polling date because of the Chhath Puja festival.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP complains to state poll authority

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Chhattisgarh. The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17. 

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelArvind KejriwalChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhAam Aadmi PartyAAP governmentAAPAssembly pollsAssembly electionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

