Chhattisgarh election: Congress to hold meeting on list of candidates today

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the decision to release the list of candidates depends on the state election committee

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will hold a meeting on September 8 in Raipur to discuss the party's list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The chief minister said that the decision to release the list of candidates depends on the state election committee.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on September 14, Baghel said, "Has he given anything to the state? During his previous visit, he was expected to make some announcements for the state but did not. He only lied to the voters and left. Now, he will be visiting Raigarh on September 14."

Baghel said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has looted the state for 15 years. 

"They have been exposed. Our government worked for the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth," Baghel said.

On September 7, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Raipur to attend the "Bharosa Ke Sammelan" event in Rajnandgaon.

Deputy Chief Minister T S Deo on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit the poll-bound state in a few days.

During his recent visit to the state on September 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress government at a public rally, saying that the BJP will save the people from the "corrupt" Bhupesh Baghel government.

The BJP, in its "Aarop Patra" against the Chhattisgarh government released by Shah, accused it of encouraging Naxalism in the state and getting party workers killed.

Shah said, "People of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Bhupesh Baghel government, which has committed corruption to the tune of thousands of crore or BJP government that paves the way for development. People have to decide whether they want the Baghel government that talks about protecting the rights of tribals even as religious conversions flourish under it or the BJP government which protects and preserve tribals and their culture."

He further said that if the BJP is elected to power, the party will provide access to clean water supply to every house within two years. 

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

