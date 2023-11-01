Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi (JCC-J) chief Amit Jogi filed his papers on Monday and claimed that a change in Patan constituency is certain

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi (JCC-J) chief Amit Jogi on Monday filed his nomination against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from the Patan constituency in Durg district. Jogi filed his papers the same day CM Baghel filed his nomination and claimed that a change in Patan constituency is certain.

Following filing his nomination, Jogi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I have filed my nomination today from Patan. This election is not against "Bhupesh" but "corruption". This is an election of a powerful Dao "family" versus the "rights" of the poor, SC-ST, MBC classes of Patan."

He further added, "After my arrival, elections will be held for the first time in Patan. Till now, the uncle-nephew arrangement of the same family has been taking place, and elections will be held now. "Change in dumping" is certain. The people of Patan will win."
 
In the 2018 Assembly elections, the JCC (J) won five seats after forming an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). The coalition won seven seats.

After nomination filing, CM Baghel wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I have filed nomination today... Your affection is my strength. I promise that I will be devoted for the welfare of the people and pride of Chhattisgarh."

Patan is among the 70 Assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the second phase of elections on November 7. Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

