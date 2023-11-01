Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi (JCC-J) chief Amit Jogi on Monday filed his nomination against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
from the Patan constituency in Durg district. Jogi filed his papers the same day CM Baghel filed his nomination and claimed that a change in Patan constituency is certain.
Following filing his nomination, Jogi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I have filed my nomination today from Patan. This election is not against "Bhupesh" but "corruption". This is an election of a powerful Dao "family" versus the "rights" of the poor, SC-ST, MBC classes of Patan."
He further added, "After my arrival, elections will be held for the first time in Patan. Till now, the uncle-nephew arrangement of the same family has been taking place, and elections will be held now. "Change in dumping" is certain. The people of Patan will win."
After nomination filing, CM Baghel wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I have filed nomination today... Your affection is my strength. I promise that I will be devoted for the welfare of the people and pride of Chhattisgarh."
Patan is among the 70 Assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the second phase of elections on November 7. Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.