Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel filed his nomination papers from his seat, Patan, where he has remained undefeated since 1993.

While filing nominations, CM Baghel was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant and Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu.

The chief minister posted his pictures before and after filling the nomination at the Durg collector's office on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Name — Bhupesh Baghel. Assembly Constituency — Patan. With the blessings of Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother Chhattisgarh), today I have filed nomination as a candidate again from Patan assembly constituency."

हर बार वह दिन याद आता है जब पहली बार नामांकन दाखिल करने गया था.



आज पाटन विधानसभा क्षेत्र से प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल करने भिलाई निवास से निकला हूँ.



मेरी धर्मपत्नी मुक्तेश्वरी ने हर बार की तरह तिलक किया. आप सबका प्यार मेरा संबल है.



छत्तीसगढ़िया स्वाभिमान के लिए, आप… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 30, 2023

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.