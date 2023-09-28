Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh polls: Congress enlists social media influencers for campaign

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress enlists social media influencers for campaign

The social media influencers will leverage social media platforms to inform the public about the achievements and work accomplished during the Congress's five-year rule in the state of Chhattisgarh

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chhattisgarh has over 4.6 million eligible voters aged 18 to 26

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Ahead of the Assembly elections later this year, the Chhattisgarh Congress has enlisted the help of Youth Congress members to act as social media influencers.

According to the Congress party, these social media influencers will help leverage social media platforms to inform the public about the achievements and work accomplished during the Congress's five-year rule in Chhattisgarh.

With over 4.6 million eligible voters aged 18 to 26 in the state, the Youth Congress aims to target this age group through social media influencers. These influencers will post memes, videos, messages, and photos to highlight the government's accomplishments and youth-centric schemes, both existing and upcoming.

Also read: Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaiging

In order to ensure a coordinated effort, Youth Congress leaders will regularly communicate with the influencers and guide and approve the content they share on their social media accounts.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated that a strong digital presence and social media campaigning are necessary for elections.

In June this year, Chief Minister Baghel had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses social media platforms to spread misinformation among the majority of the people. As a result, the Congress will focus on training constituency-level workers and leaders to counter the BJP through social media.

The Chief Minister said, "We have begun a training programme at the constituency level. Training will be provided to counter the BJP on social media, which uses the platform to spread misinformation. Training will also be provided on booth management. Participants will also learn about the achievements of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh."

Chhattisgarh is gearing up for 90-constituency Assembly polls in November.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

