Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaiging

As Telangana approaches assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to conduct multiple election rallies and meetings in the state. Prominent party leaders are expected to address public gatherings, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle (DC). The party aims to organise one public meeting every day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the campaign, who is scheduled to set the tone for the elections in his public meetings in Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad on October 1 and 3, respectively.

The BJP is sparing no effort to portray itself as a party with winning potential in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. To this end, the party is planning a multifaceted campaign to invigorate the Telangana unit of the BJP. Among the leaders scheduled to address public gatherings are notable figures such as party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with several other senior ministers in the central government, the DC report indicated.

On Wednesday, September 28, the Telangana BJP appeared buoyant after a meeting with senior leaders under the chairmanship of BJP Telangana President G Kishan Reddy, as per the DC report. The meeting is said to have discussed strategies to present a sustained challenge to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress in the state.

Speculation that Prime Minister Modi may announce the establishment of a turmeric board in Nizamabad during his October 3 rally added to the excitement. Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarulu was quoted in the DC report as saying, "The BJP will come to power, and the party is making plans for its campaign. As part of this, Nadda will hold a day-long meeting of the state executive on October 6 in the city, where we will discuss our action plan for changing the poll campaign landscape in favour of the BJP and finalise our election road map. We will also discuss our manifesto for the elections at the meeting."

Venkateswarulu also stated that the BJP will discuss plans to counter the narratives of the BRS and Congress campaigns. Rajya Sabha member K Laxman refuted reports suggesting that former MP and party leader G Vivek Venkatswamy was contemplating an exit from the BJP, according to the DC report.