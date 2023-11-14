Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the people of the state will give the Congress party another chance in view of its governance of the last five years

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Congress party will retain power as it will win more than 75 seats in the Assembly elections this year.

CM Baghel said that there is no possibility of anti-incumbency. He said, "Why would there be? We have worked for five years, during Covid-19 and after. Be it farmers, labourers, tribals, traders or industrialists, we supported everyone during the pandemic... We have schemes for everyone. There is no one who can claim that they lost anything in five years".

He further said that the people of the state will give the Congress party another chance in view of its governance of the last five years. "People trust only the Congress, its guarantee. Neither they buy the guarantees of Raman Singh or Narendra Modi," he said.

The chief minister said that his government has kept all promises made so far, including the loan waiver for farmers. "We halved the electricity bills, bought tendu leaves at Rs 4,000 for each 50 kg bag, and gave each family 35 kg of vegetables. So, people trust the Congress guarantees."

If the Congress comes to power again, he said, the party will waive off pending taxes for farmers, women, women self-help groups and transporters prior to 2018. He added that his party has also offered Rs 500 subsidy on cooking gas. "Most importantly, be it a medical college or anything else, there will be no education fees or session charge," he added.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 68 out of the 90 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress currently holds 71 seats in the House, following by-poll victories.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded last week, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhCongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

