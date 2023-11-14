Cong has no intention to work for women's development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Congress gave false assurances to women in Chhattisgarh and ruling party has no intention to work for their development.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Congress' credibility is so low. They offered subsidies for LPG. They promised a ban on alcohol. They made schemes in the name of women to write off their loans. No schemes were fulfilled. Women are unsafe in Chhattisgarh. Atrocities are being committed here on women. Congress has no intention to work for the development of women."

The Union Minister stated that the Centre worked hard to provide subsidies on LPG cylinders through Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Chhattisgarh was also a significant beneficiary of this scheme.

"We managed to give 10 crore LPG connections throughout the country. From these 10 crore connections, it is my estimate that 25 lakh families in Chhattisgarh have got these connections," he said.

Earlier Centre had launched the Ujjwala scheme in 2016 to ensure women members of Below Poverty Line households get LPG connections.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan also held a roadshow in Raipur ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.