Chhattisgarh's Kanker to set an example via all women-led vote-counting

District Election Officer and Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said, "This time the counting process is being done through women in the district''

The counting of votes will begin from 8am tomorrow (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 07:00 AM IST
The Kanker district administration will set a unique example of women's empowerment as a complete command of vote counting will be in the hands of women on Sunday. Women will play roles from supervisor to announcer.

The counting of votes will begin from 8am tomorrow.

"Efforts are being made in Kanker to convey the message of gender equality between men and women in society. A total of 196 female employees will be on duty in the counting of votes who have been specially trained," said an official

District Election Officer and Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said, "This time the counting process is being done through women in the district. For the first time in this process, it will happen in Kanker; the entire counting will be done by women."

"In all three assemblies of the district, 48 women gazetted officers (lecturers) have been put on duty as supervisors for counting EVMs and 12 for counting postal ballots; that is a total of 60 women. Apart from this, 48 women assistant teachers and clerks have been put on duty as counting assistants for counting EVMs and 24 for counting postal ballots; that is, a total of 72 women assistant teachers and clerks have been put on duty," added the District Election Officer.

62 female servants have also been assigned the duty of carrying EVMs to the counting tables and two female officers have been assigned the duty of announcing the results.

Earlier, the results were written on blackboards in the counting rooms of the three assemblies, but this time, instead of blackboards, LED screens have been installed in all three rooms, on which the details of the results will be written in Kanker.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 06:59 AM IST

