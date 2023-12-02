Chhattisgarh Assembly poll 2023 result: Date, time, when & where to watch

Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases, on November 7 and 17, pitting the incumbent Congress government of Bhupesh Baghel against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which just had its first complete term in Opposition in the state, and other significant regional players such as the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Communist parties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When will the Chhattisgarh Assembly election result be declared?

The results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be announced on Sunday, December 3.

When will Chhattisgarh Assembly election counting begin?

According to the guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on December 3.

Where to watch Chhattisgarh Assembly election result?

The election results 2023 for Chhattisgarh can be watched live on the official website of Election Commission of India at eci.gov.in . The results will be available on the website in real time.

You can also get the important updates of Assembly Election Results 2023 at Business Standard.

Rajasthan Assembly election result: What are postal ballots?

A restricted set of voters can exercise postal voting. Through this facility, a voter can cast her vote remotely by recording her preference on the ballot paper and sending it back to the election officer before counting.

Chhattisgarh Assembly election result: How many seats does Rajasthan have?

There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

What is the majority mark in Chhattisgarh Assembly?



A party must secure 46 out of the 90 seats to have a majority in the state and form government.

Chhattisgarh Assembly election result: What do exit polls say?

Six exit polls, including those by Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya, predicted that the Congress will retain power in the 90-member Assembly.

According to India Today’s Axis My India exit poll, while the Congress is expected to bag between 44 and 52 seats, the BJP is likely to win between 34 and 42 constituencies.

News24-Today’s Chanakya predicted that the Congress would win 57 seats, far ahead of the majority mark. It predicted that the BJP would secure 33 seats.